Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM stock opened at $169.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.