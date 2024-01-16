CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and $4.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018558 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00282719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,908.42 or 1.00001399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05450959 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $4,020,547.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

