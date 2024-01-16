CFO4Life Group LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

