China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,842. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

