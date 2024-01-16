China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $600,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CSGP stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

