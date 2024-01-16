China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $119,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 230.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

