China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $131,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

