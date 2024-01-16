China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.