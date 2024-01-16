China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insmed by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 95,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Insmed by 59.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 690.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Insmed stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

