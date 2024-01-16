China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,237 shares of company stock worth $1,875,639. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

