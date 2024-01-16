China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,007 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

