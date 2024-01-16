China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,067 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

