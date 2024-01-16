China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 701 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 227.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,159 shares of company stock worth $4,118,169 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

