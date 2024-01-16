China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

