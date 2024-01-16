CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.91, a PEG ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

