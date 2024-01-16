CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 865 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

