CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 90.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Kroger by 78.0% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

