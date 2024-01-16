CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

GLW opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

