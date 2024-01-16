CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

TTE opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

