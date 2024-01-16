CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.78 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

