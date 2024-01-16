CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.87 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

