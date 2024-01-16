CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

