CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,145 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after purchasing an additional 420,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

