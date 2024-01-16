CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.