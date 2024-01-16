CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.15. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

