CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,477 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.