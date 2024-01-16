CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 192 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 166,537 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

