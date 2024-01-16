CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,062 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.