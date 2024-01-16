CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 431 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $15,225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CDW by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.42. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

