CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 56,022 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,022 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

