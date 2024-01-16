CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 642 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $376.40 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.61 and a 200 day moving average of $345.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

