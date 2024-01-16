CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,956 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

