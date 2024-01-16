CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 95 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

EL stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

