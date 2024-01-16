Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Cirrus Logic



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

