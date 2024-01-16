Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

