Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

