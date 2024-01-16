Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.54.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
