Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
