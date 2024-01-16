Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Sportswear
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.