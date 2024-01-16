Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

