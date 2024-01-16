Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

