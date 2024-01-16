Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 193.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

PSI opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

