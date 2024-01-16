Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

