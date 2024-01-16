Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE:CNDB opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.