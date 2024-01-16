Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,230.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $951.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $599.22 and a 52 week high of $1,231.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

