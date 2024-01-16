Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $217.70 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day moving average is $218.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

