Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,878 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

