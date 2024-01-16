Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $407.66 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.27 and a 200-day moving average of $377.80.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

