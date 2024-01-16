Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $105.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

