Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 63,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

