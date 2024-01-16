Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 504 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

